Prudential Guarantee Acci-Shield+ offers insurance coverage for Dengue

Prudential Guarantee is offering Acci-Shield+, a program that provides insurance coverage to clients who may contract dengue—cases of this disease can now be all year round. The coverage fee for one year costs only P300.

For this amount, Acci-Shield+, part of Prudential Guarantee’s Personal Accident Plan, issues one-time cash assistance of P20,000 to a client diagnosed with dengue. The full amount is given even if the client is not confined or admitted to a hospital, and comes on top of the client’s HMO and PhilHealth benefits.

The diagnosis must be certified by the client’s attending physician, is supported by relevant tests, and validated by Prudential Guarantee’s authorized medical consultant.

Members of the client’s immediate family, other relatives, and colleagues with ages ranging from 1 to 70 years old are also eligible to get Acci-Shield+ insurance coverage.

For more information, call (02) 8651 9500 or 8878-3000 or visit www.prudentialguarantee.com.