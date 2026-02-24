THE Department of Tourism (DoT) certified Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) as the largest Muslim-friendly hotel group in the Philippines.

In a statement on Monday, the group said Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco awarded the certification to all 22 RHR properties including Grand Summit Hotel, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Go Hotels Plus, Go Hotels, and its international brands, The Westin Manila and Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

From dedicated prayer rooms, which the DoT described as the best in the country, RHR has also implemented specialized staff training to ensure their services honored Muslim traditions and preferences.

“This certification is a testament to our deep respect for the Muslim community, which is an increasingly vital and vibrant part of our national tourism landscape,” Barun Jolly, senior vice-president and business unit general manager of RHR, was quoted as saying.

“By certifying 22 of our properties, we are ensuring our hospitality is world-class and inclusive.”

RHR was also recently named “Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards Asia and “Best Hospitality Developer” at the Property Guru Asia Property Awards. — CAT