By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

TY-LED property developer Federal Land, Inc. (FLI) plans to launch expansions of two residential projects this year, citing sustained demand for horizontal developments in key locations outside Metro Manila.

“The Biñan and General Trias projects are sequels to our existing horizontal projects in these areas,” Federal Land President Jose Mari H. Banzon told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

“Based on the existing sales velocity of these projects, we expect to launch the succeeding phases in the second half of 2026,” he added.

Federal Land’s project pipeline includes a 21-hectare (ha) expansion of Hartwood Village in Barangay Malamig, Biñan City, Laguna.

The first phase spans 11 ha with 110 lots, while the second phase will offer 55 lots.

Hartwood Village features amenities such as a parking area, multi-purpose court, multi-purpose gym, children’s pool, lap pool, pet park, garden, and clubhouse.

Also scheduled for launch this year is phase two of Yume at Riverpark in General Trias, Cavite. The Japanese-inspired village is being developed by the company’s subsidiary, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.

“Yume phase one is 18 ha, while phase two, to be launched in 2026, is about the same,” Mr. Banzon said.

Lot prices at Yume at Riverpark range from P16 million to P33 million, while pre-selling lots at Hartwood Village start at P12 million, Federal Land said.

Amenities at Yume at Riverpark include a swimming pool, pocket parks, play area, outdoor fitness areas, multi-purpose court, Japanese-inspired garden, clubhouse, function room, and spa.

Mr. Banzon earlier told BusinessWorld that the horizontal residential market remains a “safe investment” amid economic uncertainties and a cautious buyer environment.-

Federal Land has residential projects in Makati, Manila, Marikina, San Juan, Pasig, Pasay, Taguig, and Quezon City. The company also operates commercial and hotel developments in Makati, Taguig, and Pasay.