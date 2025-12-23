DAVAO-BASED property developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) expects to enter 2026 on a strong note with the opening of its 100-room TRYP by Wyndham Samal, which is seen to boost the Mindanao island’s appeal as a leisure and business destination.

“With TRYP by Wyndham Samal launching next year, we are entering a new chapter that elevates tourism, accelerates estate development, and unlocks greater opportunities for communities and businesses across the region,” DLI President Ricardo F. Lagdameo said in a statement last week.

The four-star property is expected to generate P1.2 billion in total sales value. It will feature a 250-seat ballroom, flexible meeting spaces, upscale dining concepts, and modern recreational amenities.

The condominium-hotel project is located in Barangay Limao in Samal, Davao del Norte. The island is expected to emerge as a growing tourism hub in Mindanao, particularly with the planned completion of the Davao-Samal Bridge in August 2027.

Units at TRYP by Wyndham Samal will be included in DLI’s rental pool program, which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in October.

Under a rental pool agreement, units may be rented out and managed like hotel rooms without transferring ownership.

The Samal condotel project is also the second TRYP hotel in the Philippines, following TRYP by Wyndham Mall of Asia Manila in Pasay City.

TRYP by Wyndham, the urban lifestyle boutique brand of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, has more than 100 hotels across 60 cities in Asia, the United States, and Europe.

“The property is poised to elevate Samal Island’s positioning as both a leisure and business destination, strengthening tourism arrivals and catalyzing local economic activity,” DLI said.

“Our trajectory in 2025 reflects the confidence investors have in Mindanao and our long-term commitment to its growth,” Mr. Lagdameo added.

Damosa Land is the property development arm of the Anflocor Group of Companies.

It manages residential, township, mixed-use, office, commercial, and industrial developments. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz