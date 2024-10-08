ABOITIZ Construction, Inc. has secured maintenance contracts with AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI), a geothermal energy producer, and Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc., a cement manufacturer.

The construction company’s three-service agreement for APRI, which began in September, covers routine and outage maintenance works at the Makban Geothermal Power Plant in Bay and Calauan, Laguna, and Tiwi Geothermal Plant in Tiwi, Albay, Aboitiz Construction said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The contract also involves mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and condition monitoring tasks.

APRI is a geothermal company under Aboitiz Power Corp.

Aboitiz Construction had provided manpower for maintenance at APRI’s Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant in Albay from June to August this year.

Meanwhile, Cemex extended its six-month contract with Aboitiz Construction until December this year for supplying technical manpower for the commissioning of Kiln Line 4 at its Antipolo City plant.

The commissioning activities include major equipment such as the vertical roller mill, kiln, clinker cooler, and dust collectors.

Currently, the Cemex project employs 200 personnel, with approximately 30% already sourced locally from Antipolo City.

“These projects affirm our ability to provide reliable maintenance solutions while prioritizing safety and quality of work,” said Aboitiz Construction Chief Operating Officer Ramez Sidhom.

Aboitiz Construction is the privately held construction company of the Aboitiz group.

It has over 40 years of track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave