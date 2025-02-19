REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has partnered with the city government of Santa Rosa in Laguna province for the establishment of a two-hectare complex in the Nuvali Estate.

The planned Santa Rosa Civic Complex within Nuvali will feature a convention center, a city one-stop shop, sports facilities, and a command center, ALI said in an e-mail statement on Tuesday.

“The presence of the Santa Rosa Civic Complex within Nuvali enhances access to government services while aligning with our vision of creating a world-class, future-proof development,” said Christopher B. Maglanoc, group head of ALI subsidiary Ayala Land Estates Inc.

ALI and the Santa Rosa City government signed a memorandum of understanding for the planned civic complex.

“This initiative not only enhances governance but also strengthens Santa Rosa’s position as a progressive city, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for our constituents, promoting public-private partnership,” said Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas.

Nuvali is a 2,400-hectare estate covering the cities of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba in Laguna. It is home to residential developments, commercial hubs, educational institutions, and nature-centric recreational spaces.

“This partnership reinforces Nuvali’s position as the regional central business district of Calabarzon, further driving economic growth in the South,” ALI said.

“The addition of the Santa Rosa Civic Complex strengthens its position as a complete and future-ready economic hub — bringing governance, business, and lifestyle together in one dynamic location,” it added.

On Tuesday, ALI shares rose by 5.13%, or P1.15, to P23.55 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave