REAL ESTATE developer Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. (PDO) has allotted P450 million for the construction of its Japan and Scandinavian-inspired units called “Unihomes” in San Fernando, Pampanga.

“The Unihomes are part of La Aldea Fernandina II’s expansion,” PDO said in an e-mailed statement on Sept. 19.

La Aldea Fernandina II is a 12-hectare community within the 30-hectare Pueblo de Oro masterplanned community in Barangay Del Carmen, San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 332 units are designed with the “Japandi” aesthetic, a blend of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality, the company said.

Unihomes units offer bigger floor areas of 52 square meters (sq.m.), set on a minimum lot sizes of 70 sq.m. for single-attached and 85 sq.m. for single-detached models.

This was meant to answer the growing demand for “more innovative and spacious homes,” according to PDO.

Residents will have access to amenities such as the clubhouse, basketball court, children’s playground, and outdoor fitness stations picnic areas.

“The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development states that the project was completed on May 10, 2024, and the company expects it to sell out in three years,” it said.

In a media release on Sept. 17, PDO said each home is designed to provide ample living space, with dedicated carports and expansion areas for future growth.

“Buyers can choose between classic (semi-finished) or premium (finished) trims, allowing for customization to suit individual preferences and needs,” the company said.

La Aldea Fernandina II is near SM City Pampanga, Robinsons Starmills, S&R Membership Shopping – San Fernando, WalterMart Pampanga, and Vista Mall Pampanga.

“It is also near schools, hospitals, and places of worship offering exceptional convenience for homeowners,” the company said.

Residents also have access to San Fernando and Mexico/Sindalan North Luzon Expressway exits, offering a way to neighboring provinces and Metro Manila, which is less than a two-hour drive away. The development can also be reached via Jose Abad Santos Avenue, also known as the Olongapo–Gapan Road, or through the MacArthur Highway. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante