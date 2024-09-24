DAVAO CITY — Aeon Luxe Properties, Inc. (ALPI) recently conducted a ceremonial topping off for the two towers of its condominium development, Aeon Bleu Residences.

The topping off ceremony, held on Friday last week, signified the completion of the structural frameworks for the two 26-storey towers, 20 months following the groundbreaking in December 2022.

The increase in inquiries and reservations reflects strong support from brokers, sellers, future residents, and investors, said Ian Y. Cruz, president and chief executive officer of Aeon Luxe Properties.

Situated on a 1.6-hectare property along Bacaca Road, Aeon Bleu Residences aims to set a new standard in upscale living in Davao City with its six medley-themed pools and exclusive Club Aeon amenities, according to the company.

“All designed to provide not just comfort but a true sense of community for our residents,” Mr. Cruz said.

The project is a six-tower mixed-use development, comprising two residential towers, one condotel, one corporate tower, Club Aeon, and one future development. The tallest buildings will be up to 26 storeys.

Towers 1 and 2 will house the residential flats of Aeon Bleu, while Tower 3 is a hotel-operated condotel equipped with revolutionary technology like a digital concierge, fiber optic backbone, and smart home features.

Mr. Cruz told Businessworld that Tower 3 will also reach its topping this year and is expected to bring more upscale hotel rooms for future guests.

The company is eyeing the turnover of the three towers in December 2025, he added.

The master plan includes Tower 4, a corporate tower with shared workspaces and private offices.

Club Aeon at Tower 5, the crown jewel of the Aeon projects, features a luxury lobby, basketball court, fitness facility, children’s playroom, entertainment area, and a unique six-themed pool.

Tower 6, a premium residence, will offer the most luxurious units, an infinity pool, and large office spaces on its top floor. — Maya M. Padillo