SHANG Properties, Inc. (SPI) has commenced construction on Shang Summit, an 80-storey, two-tower luxury residential development in Quezon City.

The first tower is expected to be completed this year, SPI said in a statement on Friday last week.

“Through Shang Summit, SPI reaffirms its commitment to redefining luxury living in the Metro,” SPI Executive Director Wolfgang Krueger said.

Shang Summit’s studio unit will span 37 to 39 square meters (sq.m.) and is set to provide “an intimate yet spacious living experience with its large window frames that showcase city views and natural light,” the company said.

The one-bedroom units, which range from 51 to 70 sq.m. feature living room configurations that integrate open kitchens, dining areas, and outdoor balconies.

Meanwhile, the 88- to 125-sq.m. two-bedroom residences will have private balconies, master suites, and “ample” wardrobe space.

Shang Summit, which features the East and West Towers is a collaboration between SPI and architects and designers P&T Group, FM Architettura, and CASAS + Architects, Inc.

Among its amenities include coworking lounges, extensive play areas for children of all ages — from toddlers to teenagers, and a lounge area for socializing.

“The development will also feature the Shang Summit Gallery, which offers elegant spaces for relaxation and social gatherings, while The Alcove provides quiet, serene environments ideal for work or study,” the company said.

In addition, a tropical pool with an alfresco deck and fitness center by TechnoGym will be available for residents. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante