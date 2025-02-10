THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said on Monday that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Criminal Intelligence Division (CRID) intercepted smuggled fuel valued at P22.438 million in Bataan.

In a statement on Monday, the Customs said the CRID along with its counterterrorism and counterintelligence divisions apprehended individuals and seized a motor tanker, MV Effraine, and 11 lorry trucks — four carrying a total of 674,520 liters of illicit fuel.

“Fuel marking tests conducted yielded ‘failed’ results in both initial and confirmatory tests, confirming that the seized fuel did not meet legally required tax markings,” the BoC said.

In Customs’ 123rd founding anniversary program last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said P94.7 million worth of unmarked fuel was seized under the agency’s fuel marking program. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante