DAVAO-BASED property developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) is investing P2 billion in its green residential development Agriya Gardens, which is expected to be completed by August 2027.

Situated within the Agriya township in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, Agriya Gardens broke ground in August and will have a gross developable area of 123,303 square meters (sq.m.).

“The investment cost is P2 billion. A unit at Agriya Gardens ranges between P7.5 to P14 million,” DLI President Ricardo “Cary” F. Lagdameo told BusinessWorld via an e-mail statement on Monday.

The project offers 404 units with lots ranging from 150 to 234 sq.m.

It will also feature California Mission-Style Architecture, which blends international structure and design into the new property.

“Agriya Gardens exemplifies Damosa Land’s dedication to sustainable and innovative community development, serving as a model for eco-friendly spaces that blend modern amenities with nature,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

As we continue to lead sustainable real estate in Mindanao, our focus remains on creating projects that enhance local growth, promote green living, and build vibrant, resilient communities, he said.

Mr. Lagdameo also noted that its commitment to countryside development can be seen in its various projects across Davao Del Norte, where not only does it provide quality homes, but it also invests in industrial initiatives aimed at attracting foreign investment and generating employment.

Among the amenities of Agriya Gardens are a one-kilometer linear park, a detention pond, and solar streetlights. It also has parks, a playground, and open spaces, all designed with permeable pavers, providing inviting areas for relaxation and leisure.

Agro-industrial developer Damosa Land said community farms are also to watch out for in the development, where people are expected to integrate farming into their food preparation, encouraging them to eat fresh products that they, themselves, will plant and harvest.For additional investments in Davao del Norte, Damosa Land said it is on track to develop Harbor View Villa and TRYP Condotel on Samal Island, he said.

Meanwhile, land development work for the University of the Philippines Professional School for Agriculture and the Environment in Agriya has commenced as well. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante