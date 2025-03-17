THE Department of Budget and Management said P21 billion worth of calamity funds remain unused as of the end of February, including P20 billion in the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and P1 billion in the People’s Survival Fund (PSF).

At the end of February 2024, disbursals had amounted to P1.95 billion, leaving P19.17 billion unused.

The PSF is intended for local government units and accredited community organizations to pursue climate change adaptation projects. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante