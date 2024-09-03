Filinvest Mimosa Plus unveils luxury unit at Golf Ridge

1 of 2

FILINVEST Mimosa Plus, a 201-hectare mixed-use development in Clark, Pampanga, has unveiled the 1-Bedroom Classic Unit at its Golf Ridge Private Estate.

The 3.3-hectare estate, developed by Filinvest Land, Inc., offers high-end residential units within a premium golf community, featuring amenities such as access to the Mimosa Plus Golf Course.

“Filigree recently opened Golf Ridge’s actual 1-Bedroom Classic Unit, which exemplifies the comfort and elegance that residents can expect at the estate,” Filinvest said in a statement on Aug. 29. Filigree is the high-end real estate development arm of Filinvest Land.

Golf Ridge Private Estate is situated near Clark International Airport, providing access for international travelers and expatriates.

The property is also in close proximity to Quest Hotel, the Workplus office campus, Eats by the Park food market, as well as various retail centers, hospitals, and schools, all within a short distance or an hour’s drive.

“The 1-Bedroom Classic Unit price ranges from P16 million to P19 million as of November 2023. It is designed to accommodate starting families and serve as an excellent investment opportunity,” Daphne Sanchez, business unit head at Filigree told BusinessWorld via an e-mailed statement on Sept. 2.

The unit ranges from 72 to 83 square meters and includes a dining area, living room, master bedroom with a built-in closet, bathroom, and kitchen.

“The newly opened and substantially completed 1-Bedroom Classic Unit gives clients a glimpse of the deliverables and will allow them to visualize the life they can have at Golf Ridge Private Estate,” Ms. Sanchez said.

She said with the opening of the mock-up unit, Filigree is expecting continued high demand for the 1-Bedroom Classic Unit since it is “well-received by the market” and has few units left.

“Golf Ridge Private Estate is set to turn over its units in the last quarter of next year, 2025,” Ms. Sanchez added.

Amenities at Golf Ridge Private Estate include an infinity pool, an outdoor lounge area, and a function room.

Filigree said that recent developments, such as the growth of multinational companies in Clark, are expected to further stimulate the region’s economic expansion.

The company also noted that the government has reaffirmed its commitment to boost tourism in Clark by constructing a 35,000-seat arena, which will position the area as a key venue for major international events and concerts. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante