VS Industry Philippines, Inc. (VSIP), a subsidiary of Malaysian electronics manufacturing services provider VS Industry Berhad, will start operations in the Philippines by leasing space at ALogis Santo Tomas, an industrial facility in Batangas managed by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC).

“VSIP will occupy over 52,700 square meters of gross leasable space in ALogis Santo Tomas, marking their first operational address in the Philippines and their initial partnership with ALLHC,” the Ayala-led real estate and logistics company said in an e-mailed statement on Aug. 31.

VSIP provides manufacturing solutions to multinational corporations, functioning as both an original equipment manufacturer and an original design manufacturer, according to ALLHC.

Its offerings include high-precision printed circuit board assembly, plastic injection molding, complete and partial assembly, as well as tool design and fabrication.

“With its expansion in the Philippines through VSIP, the group is set to fulfill new orders from a key customer, focusing on the box-build assembly of consumer electronics,” the company said.

The facility, covering a leasable area of 52,700 square meters within ALogis Santo Tomas, is scheduled to be handed over in the third quarter, according to the Ayala-led company.

Mass production is expected to start by the second quarter of 2025, with an estimated workforce of around 2,000 people once completed.

Located in Santo Tomas, Batangas, this Philippine Economic Zone Authority-accredited facility is accessible from Manila via the South Luzon Expressway and from Batangas City via the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road.

“After careful consideration, we selected ALogis Santo Tomas as our manufacturing base in the Philippines due to its strategic location and accessibility,” VS Managing Director Datuk S.Y. Gan said.

“This is crucial for VS as this is a new venture for us and it also forms part of our asset-light model as a core element of our risk management strategy.”

ALLHC specializes in the development and management of industrial and logistics properties. The company’s portfolio includes industrial parks and facilities that are designed for various business operations, including warehousing and logistics. — A.R.A. Inosante