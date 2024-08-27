SM HOTELS and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), the hotel arm of the SM group, recently introduced technology that converts food waste into filtered wastewater under 24 hours.

This technology is called the organic refuse conversion alternative (ORCA) biodigester, which is currently used at Taal Vista Hotel in Pasay City.

In a media release, SMHCC said that since the installation of the ORCA at Taal Vista, it has diverted over 40,013 kilograms of food waste, which is equivalent to 20,406.63 tons of carbon dioxide emissions saved.

“With the adoption of the ORCA biodigester, we have transformed our food waste management process from a weeks-long process to a streamlined, green-friendly one-day cycle, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and our environmental impact,” Leah Magallanes, SMHCC vice-president for Quality and Sustainability, said on Aug. 22.

Citing a recent report by the United Nations Environment Programme, SM Hotels said household food waste amounts to 2.95 million tons annually in the Philippines.

The hotel industry often faces significant waste issues due to the challenge of managing inventory and excess food, particularly with the large number of customers served daily, the company said.

SMHCC said similar food waste reduction initiatives, such as bokashi composting, are underway across its hotel portfolio.

Bokashi composting uses specialized kits where food waste is layered with activators, or biological additives, to produce compost, which allows it to ferment for 10 to 15 days. The resulting liquid can be collected as natural fertilizer, while the solid residue can be composted or buried.

SMHCC said that since introducing bokashi composting techniques across five properties — Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Park Inn Bacolod, Park Inn Iloilo, and SMX Manila — it has diverted over 198,640 kilograms of food waste, equivalent to 101,306 tons of carbon dioxide emissions saved.

“Our combined efforts support our gardens and foster community-driven, eco-friendly practices through partnerships with local farmers and producers,” Ms. Magallanes added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante