THE Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) is projecting 9% growth per annum in tax revenue until 2030, even after assuming weaker than initially expected growth in the near term.

According to DBCC forecasts obtained by reporters on Wednesday, the government eventually intends to generate P6.075 trillion in overall revenue, including non-tax sources, by 2030.

The 2030 projection for overall revenue, if borne out, would represent an increase of 50.11% from the P4.419 trillion raised in 2024.

The projections were arrived at during the DBCC’s December meeting, which also downgraded the Philippine growth outlook through 2027, with the economy still weighed down by the slowdown in government spending and the collapse of confidence following the flood control corruption scandal.

The government slashed its gross domestic product growth target to 5-6% this year, from 6-7% previously. It set a 5.5-6.5% growth goal for 2027.

The government has lowered its revenue targets for this year through 2028 from the original projections contained in the 2026 Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, with weaker economic activity expected to weigh on fiscal performance.

Economic managers said the government is now expected to collect P4.824 trillion this year, about 3.19% less than the P4.983 trillion goal set in June 2025.

For 2027, overall revenue collections are now expected to come in at P5.122 trillion, a 4.55% downgrade from the original target of P5.366 trillion.

The revenue target for 2028 was also cut by 5.86% to P5.568 trillion.

The Bureau of the Treasury’s cash operations report, which includes the December and full-year revenue collections, will be released on March 3.

In the first 11 months of 2025, overall revenue collections rose 1.09% to P4.15 trillion, equivalent to 91.79% of the revised full-year forecast of P4.52 trillion.

This month, the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs announced that they missed their targets for 2025 but hope to rebound in 2026. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante