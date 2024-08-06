SM Prime Holdings, Inc. subsidiary Highlands Prime, Inc. said it has unveiled multiple residential projects within its residential and recreational leisure estate to meet the increasing demand for open spaces in community living.

These projects include the Highlands Residences, Trealva at Midlands West, Primrose Parks, and Horizon Terraces Garden Villas Scottsdale, all located within the 1,500-hectare Tagaytay Highlands, Lennie Mendoza, the company’s senior vice-president, said in an e-mailed statement last week.

“Tagaytay Highlands’ residential and recreational spaces will be complemented by commercial, service, and recreational amenities, fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and holistic environment,” she said.

Its main enclaves include The Highlands, The Midlands, and The Greenlands and Midlands West.

The company also noted the growing demand for open spaces, with 40% of the total development area of the residential communities allotted to unconfined areas, providing residents with views of Taal Lake and the Highlands’ mountainscape.

It also features areas for trekking, hiking, jogging and a bird sanctuary for bird watchers.

Located in Tagaytay, the development provides residents with proximity to services and support facilities, including hospitals, schools, shopping areas, industrial and technological parks, churches, banks, and gasoline stations. The Highlands Residences is a low-density condominium development that promotes open-air activities.

“Tagaytay Highlands is confident that there will be continued strong interest in its premium themed residential communities as it remains committed to sustaining its vision to be the exclusive leisure property of choice amid the demand for luxury mountain resort living,” the company said.

It was recently awarded a “Safety Seal” by the City Government of Tagaytay for upholding sustainability, safety, and security. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante