HOSPITALITY COMPANY Banyan Tree Group is bullish on the luxury real estate market in the Philippines, having recently unveiled Banyan Tree Manila Bay, featuring three towers of premium hotel and residential units.

“We’re excited because it is the first Banyan Tree Residence in the Philippines,” Banyan Tree Manila Bay Chief Operating Officer Martin D. Taylor said in an interview on June 25.

He added that the first phase of the project, which is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2028, consists of hotels and condominiums.

“We have around about 199 two- and three-bedroom units, they range from 140 to 260 square meters (sq.m.). We also have two penthouses, 900 sq.m. each,” Banyan Tree Manila Bay Technical Director Anthony R. James said, adding that one penthouse is already reserved.

He said that the bi-level units measure approximately 700 sq.m. each, alongside 39 prime units spanning 400 sq.m.

Banyan Tree Manila Bay has teamed up with Nest Seekers International to promote its residential towers globally.

“The luxury real estate market in the Philippines is undergoing a rather remarkable transformation,” Nest Seekers International Chief Marketing Officer Andy Regalado said.

“Manila is ready to take center stage as a prime investment destination, where the potential for growth is outstanding and boundless.”

He added that Manila has been on the company’s radar for development opportunities, noting the city’s real estate growth driven by “a thriving economy and increasing demand for luxury properties.”

Banyan Tree Manila Bay’s amenities encompass a 24-hour concierge service, a rooftop garden, infinity pools, a spa, a fitness center, children’s play areas, a business center, and meeting rooms. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante