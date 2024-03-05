CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Homes said it is targeting to open an eco-agri resort condotel in Tuba, Benguet, by the second quarter of the year.

“Being conveniently located near Baguio City, Tuba is fast becoming a favorite among travelers for its equally cool weather and captivating mountain landscapes, [and] the possibilities for eco-agri ventures are also promising,” DMCI Homes Vice-President for Project Development Dennis O. Yap said in a e-mailed statement on Friday last week.

“We aim to create a condotel that embodies the essence of a true mountain resort by integrating the natural terrain with modern Filipino architecture,” he added.

The Tuba town is accessible through Marcos Highway on the way to Baguio, and accessible via the Baguio-La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay Outer Ring Circumferential Road.

In a separate e-mail, DMCI Homes said the company is currently in the process of obtaining permits for the project.

“Recognizing the demand for leisure properties, especially among those interested in healthy living and sustainability post-pandemic, we’re committed to catering to this market segment,” the company added.

The project is being developed after the company’s first leisure property, Solmera Coast in Batangas, was launched in August last year.

Solmera Coast yielded P6.8 billion in reservation sales as of Sept. 30 and sold out 74% of its launched units in less than five months, DMCI Holdings said in a statement in January. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante