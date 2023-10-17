SM Development Corp. (SMDC) tapped Korean superstar Lee Min -ho as its new brand ambassador, as it seeks to attract more overseas buyers.

Mr. Lee, the star of hit Korean dramas Boys Over Flowers and City Hunter, visited Manila to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the SM Group. Filipino fans flocked to the private event at the SMX Convention Center on Sunday.

SMDC President Jose Mari H. Banzon told BusinessWorld that the company’s decision to get Mr. Lee as its brand ambassador is a reflection of the growing importance of the international market.

“The market of SMDC is international. (In fact) more than 70% of our sales are from overseas Filipinos,” Mr. Banzon said.

“So, I think it is very appropriate that we get an international personality to match not only our market but also our standards,” he added.

The Korean superstar is the face of SMDC’s “Step into Luxury” campaign as seen in billboards scattered across Metro Manila.

Mr. Lee will be the ambassador for SMDC’s premier high-end properties, namely Gold Residences, Glam Residences, Sail Residences and Sands Residences.

Gold Residences is a condominium located in Parañaque, just across the Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. One-bedroom and two-bedroom units at Gold Residences range from P6.8 million to P15.7 million.

Meanwhile, Glam Residences, located along EDSA in Quezon City, offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom with prices ranging from P5.7 million to P13.9 million.

Sail Residences, named the gem of the Mall of Asia district located in Pasay, offers one-to-three-bedroom units with balconies. Units are priced between P8.6 million to P24.6 million.

Sands Residences, located along M.H. Del Pilar Street in Malate, Manila, features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Unit prices range from P6 million to P17.5 million. — Justine Irish D. Tabile