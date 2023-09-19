A CHURCH will soon open at the New Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City, Quezon City.

Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle on Saturday presided over a special Eucharistic celebration at the Sagrada Familia Church, located on the mall’s fifth level.

The service was attended by members of the Araneta family, Araneta Group executives, tenants of Araneta City malls, and other guests.

He also led the blessing of the altar, a ceremony that marked the readiness of the church to welcome the public.

“Sagrada Familia Church at the New Gateway Mall 2 will be opened to the public very soon,” said ACI, Inc., the owner, developer and manager of the Araneta City.

The fully air-conditioned, mitre-shaped church has an all-white interior and can accommodate up to 1,000 mass-goers.

The church has a high ceiling design and features a prominent hanging cross created by sculptor Wilfredo Layug. — CRAG