AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) and the Alcantara Group is bringing the “High Street” experience to its Azuela Cove development in Davao City.

ALI and Alcantara Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for Azuela High Street on Oct. 27.

Described as Davao’s seaside lifestyle district, Azuela High Street will offer a mix of retail and dining destinations similar to the Bonifacio Global City’s (BGC) High Street.

“It’s really the right time to expand Azuela Cove. The market is ready and we’re very excited to offer something that will elevate the overall experience in our community. Drawing from the success of our High Street in BGC, we’re excited to bring the same vibrancy here while leveraging the unique seaside location of Azuela. This will truly be some place special once complete,” Jennylle S. Tupaz, ALI vice-president and senior estate development head, said in a statement.

Azuela High Street will rise on a 1.8-hectare park and later will have a 1.8-meter boardwalk that offers Ztate’s greenery.

“The High Street’s indoor and outdoor spaces are also designed to be seamlessly integrated. This way we can amplify the effect of our green spaces and you can expect to be surrounded by nature all throughout Azuela Cove as our indoor spaces are enveloped by garden and sea views,” Ms. Tupaz said.

This new area will also have a 1.2-kilometer jogging path, bike lanes, a basketball court, as well as open spaces for scenic strolls.

Anton M. Hechanova, vice- president of The Alcantara Group, said Azuela High Street will bring Azuela Cove’s retail experience to a new level.

“Commercial developments act as catalysts in key central business districts and townships. They create lifestyle hubs for customers and patrons to enjoy their shopping, dining, and social activities- all in one location. We are very excited to start Azuela High Street and to bring to Davao a complete lifestyle retail development.”

Azuela Cove, a joint venture project of ALI and the Alcantara Group, is a 25-hectare mixed-use complex located along the Davao City Coast facing Davao Gulf and Samal Island.

Azuela already has a retail area called The Shops, which is anchored by G Center, the specialty department store of the Gaisano chain. It also features Pilates Plus Davao, Galerie Raphael, Young Living Essential Oils Experience Center, and other lifestyle brands. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia