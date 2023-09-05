PHINMA Properties recently launched a housing design competition with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, School of Environment and Design (DLS-CSB-SED).

Architecture students are invited to conceptualize and visualize constructible housing that addresses the needs of middle-class families. The competition is part of a collaboration with the school’s architecture program under the Housing course.

Participants should create schematic proposals for three housing typologies: 50-square meter (sq.m.) lot townhouses, 80-sq.m. single attached homes, and 125- sq.m. single attached homes.

“The PHINMA – Benilde Housing Design Competition provides the opportunity for creativity and knowledge exchange. The industry players have the tested knowledge from professional practice. The students, on the other hand, have the unbridled creativity, as we allow their youthful energy, imaginations and passionate ideals to be explored to create new human-centered design solutions to existing environmental problems,” Dottie Asela Domingo, dean of DLS-CSB-SED, said.

Raphael B. Felix, president and chief executive officer of PHINMA Properties, said participants should aim to create designs that “renew the urban landscape, promote sustainability, and forge stronger bonds among communities.”

“We embrace this collaboration with De La Salle College of St. Benilde and share the excitement over showcasing the genius of the youth in creating designs that renew our landscapes and build communities. Fresh eyes bring fresh ideas, and we expect to see some of the best architectural concepts that will potentially shape our future projects,” Mr. Felix said.

Teams will be shortlisted by a panel of experts and professionals from PHINMA Properties based on their compliance with class conditions, innovation, buildability, ecological and sustainability impact, and functional aesthetics. Nine winners will be chosen.