BASE BAHAY has teamed up with FLP Construction and Agricultural Development Corp. to develop a bamboo treatment facility in Parang, Maguindanao.

The facility will supply treated bamboo poles required to build the cement-bamboo frame houses for the affordable housing segment in the area.

“We would like to offer an alternative, more sustainable, and affordable housing solution to the market in Mindanao without compromising the strength, durability, and aesthetics of the houses,” Jun Sarmiento, FLP chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Base Bahay is a non-profit organization initiated by the Hilti Foundation that provides alternative building technologies to allow partners to build quality socialized homes and structures.

Base’s bamboo supply facilities are able to pre-fabricate bamboo panels, allowing the foundation to control quality and build houses more efficiently.

The new bamboo treatment facility is the third in Mindanao and the sixth in the Philippines.

“CBFT houses are tested against typhoons, earthquakes, fire, and insect infestations. The CBFT houses also provide good thermal comfort, which can help families save more on electricity and offset their expenses for other needs,” Pablo Jorillo, Base general manager, said.

FLP also plans to initially build 300 to 500 cement-bamboo frame houses in Barangay Sarmiento (currently Barangay Landasan), Parang for informal settlers.

To date, Base has built over 1,500 homes using cement-bamboo frame technology (CBFT) in the Philippines.