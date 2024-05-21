PHINMA PROPERTIES said it will launch on June 1 its Likha Residences Davao, a luxury townhouse project that will showcase traditional Filipino heritage.

The townhouse project is being developed on a 1.7-hectare property along Hizon Road in Doña Asuncion, Barangay Pampanga, and it will be the first of its kind to feature elevators in some of its units, said Alicia de la Peña-Villanueva, sales and marketing head of Likha Residences Davao, during P.E.P Talks at SM Lanang Premier last week.

She said the project will comprise 94 townhomes with modern architecture showcasing traditional Filipino heritage, designed by the Mañosa and Co. architectural firm, which was founded by the late Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, a Philippine National Artist for Architecture and Allied Arts.

The townhouses will be made from indigenous materials with traditional Filipino motifs.

“The reason why we decided to partner with them for the design is because we as a company value our Filipino identity. We want to create a development that essentially will be the next modern heritage house in Davao. We want to be able to champion Filipino architecture, and climate-conscious features and we wanted to craft something very meticulous and something that will last for generations to come here in Davao,” Ms. Villanueva said.

Likha Residences Davao is an exclusive, low-density community with each townhome standing three floors high. The ground floor has a foyer, one bedroom with a toilet and bath, a private garden, staff quarters, an outdoor utility and drying yard, and a carport with a two-car capacity.

The second floor includes the living room, dining room, kitchen, powder room, and balcony. The master bedroom with a toilet and bath and the second bedroom with a toilet and bath are located on the third floor.

“You have the option of getting an elevator for your townhouse especially if you have a relative who needs an elevator,” Ms. Villanueva said.

According to Ms. Villanueva, the project is masterplanned to ensure that occupants can get maximum airflow and sunlight in the house without getting too much heat.

“All of the units will have the same architectural design but in terms of the layout, it depends on the module that you will choose,” Ms. Villanueva said.

The amenities include a clubhouse, a multifunction hall, pool, and a property management office.

Ms. Villanueva said the company is targeting businessmen and families who want just the right size for their homes as their market.

“Lanang area is an upcoming premier address and we are targeting families who want the right size of their home, essentially you don’t want to maintain such a big house anymore. Also businessmen, and families who want to have an investment for their kids,” she said.

Phinma is eyeing to turn over approximately 55 units in 2027.

The whole project is expected to be completed in 2030.

The Launch will be highlighted with a series of events that showcase the intersection of art lifestyle and modern living by collaborating with Emilia’s jewelry for the event “Art You Can Wear.”

“Likha means to create and that is why we want these art series. It is essentially a different way of creating a lot of different things that represent you, represent the Filipino culture,” Ms. Villanueva said. — Maya M. Padillo