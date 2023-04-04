LANDCO Pacific Corp. recently unveiled The Spinnaker, a luxury beachfront condominium in San Juan, Batangas.

“This project is called The Spinnaker, for its shape. The Spinnaker is the sail that you put in front of the ship to face the wind — it is the yacht’s turbocharger,” Landco President and CEO Erickson Y. Manzano said in a statement.

The Spinnaker is a premium, medium-rise condotel that will rise at the beachfront of the 23-hectare Club Laiya in San Juan, Batangas.

It will have 247 units and hotel-like amenities such as a well-designed lobby, gym and spa, infinity lap pool, kid’s pool, lounge and bar, kid’s play zone, ballroom, a sky bar and helipad. It will also have common and podium parking, as well as meeting rooms and storage rooms.

All units will have a view of the sea by Tayabas Bay, while other units will have a view of both the seascape and landscape featuring Mt. Daguldol.

Residents and investors will have access to Club Laiya amenities and activities, as well as benefits under the Landco Privilege Program.

The Spinnaker offers studio units (34-37 square meters), one-bedroom units (44-52 sq.m.), two-bedroom units (86 to 123 sq.m.), and three-bedroom units (91-225 sq.m.). It also has one-bedroom bi-level units (70-sq.m.), two-bedroom bi-level units (130 to 198 sq.m.), and three-bedroom bi-level unit (315 sq.m.).

Landco is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT, Inc. and Philex Mining Corp. Hastings Holdings, Inc. — a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. — maintains interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.