ARCHITECT Felino A. Palafox, Jr. will be the chairman of the 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) which will be held in October, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said.

In a statement on Sunday, the PCCI said that Mr. Palafox will lead the annual business event that gathers policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, academe, and micro, small, and medium enterprises to discuss issues and create policy recommendations that will help create a sustainable and resilient business environment.

The 49th PBC&E will have the theme “Vision 2050: The Philippines — A First World Economy.” It will be held from Oct. 25 to 26 at the Manila Hotel in Manila City.

“I am deeply honored for the trust of my colleagues in PCCI to lead this conference. I know the task ahead will be daunting, but everything will become easy with their support and guidance. I will definitely make this conference worth remembering,” Mr. Palafox said.

Mr. Palafox, an architect and urban planner, currently is the PCCI’s vice-president for Trade Mission and director of the Environment and Climate Change, Infrastructure, and Construction committee.

He also leads and manages the Palafox Associates and Palafox Architecture Group, Inc. and was a former president of the Management Association of the Philippines and past chairman and president of the National Real Estate Association. — R.M.D.Ochave