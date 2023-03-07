By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

ROBINSONS Hotels and Resorts (RHR) is offering flexible check-in and check-out times and year-in-advance hotel bookings in several Go Hotels, amid an anticipated rise in business and leisure trips driven by “revenge travel.”

The hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corp. introduced GO24/7, which lets travelers choose which time to check in and out, and GO365, which allows bookings from 15 up to 365 days in advance on their website.

GO24/7, only applicable for bookings three days before the stay, will be initially available in 7 Go Hotels properties: Dumaguete, Iloilo, Lanang-Davao, Mandaluyong, Otis-Manila, Puerto Princesa, and Tacloban.

The GO365 offer will be available across Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus, Summit Hotels, and Grand Summit.

These services are being launched in time for an anticipated increase in both business and leisure travel this 2023, said Joy de Mesa, RHR’s group director of sales and marketing, in a media briefing on Feb. 27.

“Travelers will be able to avail 10% savings on the best available rates without having to worry about not being able to book rooms and to take advantage of discounts or special offers at the time of booking,” she said.

“We thought of these offers as a good way to pair up with similar seat sale offers that airlines have,” Ms. De Mesa added. “Guests just have to pre-pay to avail of them.”

This initiative is a step towards making RHR’s booking platform more convenient and all-encompassing, with various features integrated to meet all travelers’ needs. This is why both GO24/7 and GO365 are only available via direct booking.

Meanwhile, GO Online is a chat option that RHR will be introducing on its online platform by end of March. It will allow guests to explore various packages through instant messaging.

Ms. De Mesa told BusinessWorld that they hope to fully roll out what they’ve dubbed the “GO, GO, GO” program in all their hotels before April, to take advantage of the high tourist traffic in the summer.

“We’re still ironing out GO Online so in the future we can easily integrate it with other resorts and airlines,” she said. “Our target will be both leisure and business travelers.”