ROCKWELL Land Corp. appointed its president and chief executive officer Nestor J. Padilla as the chairman of the board.

Mr. Padilla has been with Rockwell Land since it was incorporated in 1995. He succeeds Ambassador Manuel M. Lopez, who passed away on Jan. 12.

“Rockwell Land would not be where it is today without the guidance of the late Ambassador Lopez and Mr. Padilla. As such, it is fitting to have him continue to lead the company to even greater heights. We look forward to further milestones with Mr. Padilla at the helm, while he continues to drive the company as an innovative, trend-setting force in the real estate sector,” the company said.

Rockwell Land is the real estate subsidiary of Lopez-led First Philippine Holdings Corp.