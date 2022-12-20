REAL ESTATE developer FTC Group of Companies Corp. has launched its second project in Davao City.

FTC Group is developing Aeon Bleu, a complex with three residential buildings, one condotel, one office building and another one for sports and lifestyle activities.

“Aeon Bleu’s phase 1 construction is now ready to begin. This will comprise of residential towers 1 and 2, the condotel at tower 3, and the Club at tower 5,” FTC Group President and Chief Executive Office Ian Y. Cruz said at the groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 12.

The Club Aeon is considered “the crown jewel” of the project, Mr. Cruz said. It will have a basketball court, fitness facility, children’s playroom, entertainment area, and six themed swimming pools.

“Phase 2 will comprise the construction of Corporate Tower at tower 4 and the future residential development at tower 6,” he said.

Aeon Bleu, being developed by subsidiary Aeon Luxe Properties, Inc., is the homegrown company’s second project in the city.

The first was the 33-floor mixed-use Aeon Towers, currently the tallest building in Mindanao in southern Philippines.

Mr. Cruz said the highest building in the new project will have 26 floors. It will be located in a 1.6-hectare property along Bacaca Road in a central part of the city.

“We’ve planned meticulously to build such luxury in the heart of Davao. We started with small steps then we picked up our pace and today we’re finally going to take a giant leap towards the realization of Davao’s Aeon Bleu,” he said.

The company first announced plans for the Aeon Bleu project in 2018.

Mr. Cruz said they are targeting to complete phase 1 in three years, and the second phase after three more years. — Maya M. Padillo