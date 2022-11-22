A NEW residential community will rise within Landco BeachTowns’ Club Laiya, San Juan, Batangas.

The Premier District is the latest property development launched by Landco Pacific Corp.

“The residential area in the Laiya resort setting is a little more inland yet within walking distance to and from the beach,” Landco said in a statement.

The Premier District is offering 250 lots with an average size of 300 square meters). Property owners will enjoy mountain views, mini-parks, forest trail as well as access to its swimming pool with an area exclusive for lot owners.

Residents and guests will have access to roving transport that will bring them to Club Laiya’s Seaside District.

“Unlike other residential developments, Landco allows lot owners of the Premier District to build their dream beach home which can double as a bed and breakfast, vacation rental or unique homes that can be signed up for popular travel apps like Airbnb,” the company said.

Fully paid and amortizing lot owners of the Premier District will also enjoy special discounts to Club Laiya’s leisure facilities managed by Millennial Resorts.

Landco is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC). MPIC is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.