DATALAND, Inc. is considering developing horizontal residential projects in the outskirts of the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) region.

“Majority of (DataLand’s) buildings are basically vertical projects because that’s the strength and core competence of DDT Konstract, Inc. — to build high-rise residential and commercial buildings,” DataLand Vice-President for Business Development and Customer Turnover Group Felimon G. Yee, Jr. said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“But we can also tap horizontal projects. It may be within the outskirts of the Calabarzon area if there will be a potential site for future projects like that,” Mr. Yee added.

The company is also willing to participate in the government’s housing program. “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino” is a program that aims to address the country’s 6.5 million housing backlog within six years. Through this program, the government with the help of the private sector will be building one million low-cost houses a year.

“We might also participate if needed. Our company is also adhering to corporate social responsibility. If there’s a mandate from the government or if there’s a call for such a need, we might also tap that market,” Mr. Yee said.

Last week, DataLand said that it will launch an P11-billion mixed-use development — 947 Sky Towers — by the end of the first quarter next year. Two towers will be located on a 5,250-square-meter (sq.m.) lot along EDSA.

Meanwhile, the company will launch another two-tower mixed-use development in Santa Ana, Manila. This will be situated in a 4,855-sq.m. lot and will have 40 floors each.

DataLand is the property development arm of DDT Konstract. Its projects include: The Silk Residences in Santa Mesa, Manila; The Olive Place in Mandaluyong; MyCube in Biñan, Laguna; and The Miren Enclaves in Palawan. — Justine Irish D. Tabile