Hana Garden Villas launched

CHAN TOEI Properties recently launched Hana Garden Villas, which will offer Japanese-inspired homes in Canlubang, Laguna.

“To be built over the soft sloping terrain, the boutique community will have a lush landscape with trees and flowering plants, aligned with the meaning of ‘hana’ (Japanese for flower). The uncluttered view and ambiance will remain even after its development since utilities and cables will be placed fully underground,” the company said in a statement.

Hana Garden Villas is located along Nuvali Boulevard corner J. Yulo Avenue, also known as Canlubang Golf Road.

Leandro V. Locsin Partners and Japan’s TOEI collaborated on various home concept designs. The project will offer home units with three bedrooms and four bedrooms, which will be available with customizable layouts.

Amenities include an infinity lap pool, kiddie pool, outdoor lounge areas, multipurpose rooms, gym, and the property management office.