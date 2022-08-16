By Patricia B. Mirasol, Reporter

SAVYA Financial Center, the first green office development in ARCA South, Taguig City, is now ready for occupancy.

A project of Arthaland Corp. in partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., the building offers 59,868 square meters (sq.m.) of gross leasable office area.

Savya Financial Center uses contactless technology, such as touchless turnstiles and RFID (radio frequency identification)-equipped elevators. It also uses energy-efficient lighting and air-conditioning, double-glazed low-E glass, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and a rainwater harvesting and recycling system.

“It’s not easy being green, but Arthaland does it. We are always quadruple-certified,” Anna B. Marco, Arthaland’s commercial project channel director, said in an Aug. 11 media tour. “We want to be the ideal and preferred choice for both international and global locators, especially those who now value very much their sustainability scoring.”

The financial center, whose name is of Sanskrit origin and means “south,” has been pre-certified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification. It is on-track for the Philippine Green Building Council’s BERDE Certification, International WELL Building Institute’s WELL™ Building Standard, and the International Finance Corp.’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies Advanced Certification.

To encourage a sustainable lifestyle, the building has basement bicycle racks and shower facilities as well as a rooftop Potager garden, whose produce will be available to tenants.

“The provision of bike racks and accessible stairwells allow more movement for employees, creating a more active and dynamic work environment,” said Antonio G. Sabarre, a local director at JLL Philippines.

Tenants have an exclusive e-shuttle service to and from key pick-up and drop-off points across the greater Manila area, Mr. Sabarre added.

Savya, which is 60% sold, has a headline rental rate of P800 per sq.m.

Buyers have the option to lease under Arthaland’s Consolidated Leasing Solutions, starting at 100 sq.m.

JLL is the exclusive leasing agent of Savya Financial Center.