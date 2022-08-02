THE Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) is opening more satellite offices in Robinsons Malls.

Robinsons Malls in a statement said it signed a partnership with the BoQ to open five satellite offices in Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Place Tacloban, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and Robinsons Cagayan de Oro.

The BoQ satellite offices in malls will make it more convenient for overseas Filipino workers, seafarers and other individuals to secure an International Certificate of Vaccination (ICV).

The ICV, also known as the yellow card, is a certification recognized by the World Health Organization.

Applicants should register at www.icv.boq.ph, prepare documentary requirements and proceed to Robinsons Malls on their scheduled appointment date.

“Robinsons Malls is honored to have the Bureau of Quarantine as an important part of our Lingkod Pinoy programs nationwide. This partnership allows us to better provide our customers with easier and more convenient access to relevant government services,” Joel Lumanlan, Robinsons Malls VP for Operations, Marketing, and Business Development, said in a statement.