ACE HARDWARE expanded its offering of sustainable home solutions products to address the shift in consumer demand during the pandemic.

“Perhaps, the only major shift for ACE Hardware during the pandemic has been the increased consumer interest in plants so we expanded our gardening range to serve the plantitos and the plantitas out there,” Bernard L. Ong, senior vice-president ACE Hardware Philippines, said in a statement.

Consumer preferences changed during the pandemic, and ACE Hardware was able to adapt by monitoring consumer sentiment through social media and online trends, Mr. Ong said.

“We list customer requests at each branch and collate these monthly. Our merchandising team engages suppliers to respond to emerging trends quickly, then new products are sourced and evaluated for inclusion into our assortment monthly,” he said.

Mr. Ong said Filipino consumers shifted to sustainable products when these are priced reasonably compared to traditional counterparts.

He also cited the popularity of green products, such as LED lights and the lawn and garden range.

The hardware store chain also introduced ACE-branded paints that are lead-free, odorless and non-toxic. It also has a wide range of garden supplies like seeds, tools, hoses, biodegradable pots, and anti-erosion coco-coir mats.

“It’s heartening to note that the pandemic also opened the eyes of many Filipinos to turn to planting despite the limited space in their residence, and help in their own little way to save the planet’s precious oxygen since plants directly reduce carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere,” Mr. Ong said.

ACE Hardware has over 200 branches nationwide, and has three ACE Builders Centers.