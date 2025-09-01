Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Although cash on delivery (COD) transactions have declined after the pandemic, at least half of customers still prefer this payment option, according to the CEO of an e-commerce and logistics company.

In this B-Side episode, president and CEO of QuadX Inc. Raffy Vicente, together with founder of V&M Naturals Jamie Faith Tan Velez, share their insights on why COD remains crucial for small businesses.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

