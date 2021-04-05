PLDT, PLDT-Smart Foundation, Tulong Kapatid ramp up COVID-19 efforts for frontline healthcare workers, communities

The country’s largest integrated telco, PLDT, Inc., its social outreach arm, PLDT-Smart Foundation, together with Tulong Kapatid, the corporate social responsibility consortium of foundations and companies led by Manuel V Pangilinan, has stepped up efforts to support frontline healthcare workers and affected communities during the second round of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) at the National Capital Region.

On a daily basis, the group has been providing over 5,000 packed meals sourced from partner food outlets to frontline healthcare workers from Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Delgado Memorial, Delos Santos Medical Center, Makati Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, and Sacred Heart of Malolos.

“This is our way of supporting frontliners, and contributing a steady source of income to our partner food entrepreneurs during this challenging time. We are fully committed to help healthcare workers and affected communities combat the pandemic,” said Manuel V Pangilinan, PLDT Chairman, and CEO.

On Easter Sunday, the Pangilinan-led companies also provided hot meals and treats to public healthcare facilities including AFP Medical Center, Diliman Doctors Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital, PNP General Hospital, as well as Rizal Medical Center.

“The support means a lot to our doctors and nurses. We remain thankful and hopeful on this Feast of the Resurrection,” said Dr. Troy Baquir of East Avenue Medical Center.

Meanwhile, PLDT, together with the Alagang Kapatid Foundation, has provided hygiene kits and food packs to indigent communities severely affected by the lockdown. PLDT also partnered with the Makati Medical Center Foundation to provide blankets to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police quarantine facilities as well as some frontline healthcare workers from the Makati Medical Center.

Tulong Kapatid, which includes Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Makati Medical Center Foundation, Maynilad, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, PLDT, Smart, PLDT-Smart Foundation, Inc., and One Meralco Foundation, together with other Pangilinan-led companies, is set to provide more meals and PPEs to frontline workers nationwide.