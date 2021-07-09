The enterprise business arm of PLDT Inc. has extended fiber connectivity and internet solutions to Piddig, Ilocos Norte to support online learning.

PLDT Enterprises will be providing services to all 23 barangays to improve municipal governance, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The company worked with the local government and youth council to come up with connectivity plans that would support the online education and businesses of residents.

The third-class municipality has a population of over 20,000 people.

“It is our top priority to work with our local governments to deliver reliable connectivity needed in amplifying their COVID-19 response,” PLDT First Vice President and Enterprise Revenue Group Head Victor Y. Tria said.

“This project will not only allow the municipality of Piddig to provide greater public services, but will also assist hundreds of local students in continuing their online education.”

A survey conducted by global software firm Desire 2 Learn (D2L) found that more than half of students in the Philippines are considering temporarily dropping out of school, mainly due to remote learning technology access issues.

PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. last month said that it has secured 22,000 permits for fixed and wireless connectivity since the government fast-tracked approvals last year.

