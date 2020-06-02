PLDT Enterprise backs pandemic-hit businesses

THE Enterprise business of PLDT Inc. said it is ready to enable businesses trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic by helping them digitize their products and services.

“Technology has become a critical tool for businesses wishing to thrive during and after the pandemic. PLDT Enterprise — the b2b arm of the Philippines’ leading ICT and digital services provider — aims to support businesses in this endeavor with its latest strategic thrust,” PLDT Enterprise said in a statement on Monday.

It said that in order for enterprises to operate under the new business landscape, they should invest in digital technologies that would “strengthen their resilience and enable them to mitigate disruptions in the future.”

It noted that the coronavirus pandemic has caused the recalibration of business models among organizations.

“For instance, digital learning has now been put into the mainstream, brick-and-mortar businesses were forced to adopt e-commerce platforms, and multiple other industries sought to provide contactless transactions. And PLDT Enterprise intends to support more businesses in these digital transformation initiatives with its wide range of fixed, wireless, and ICT solutions,” PLDT Enterprise said.

Juan Victor I. Hernandez, senior vice-president and head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, said: “We at PLDT Enterprise stand with all the organizations in the private and public sector. As an ICT provider, we place it upon ourselves to help businesses rediscover and reinvent themselves using technology.”

He said the goal of PLDT Enterprise is to make a positive impact on every business.

“We wish to do that by providing the information and communications technology requirements of businesses across industries that will enable them to become more resilient and prepared for any other future disruption,” he said further.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin









