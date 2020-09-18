Phoenix gas venture targets local industries for ‘clean’ generators

A gas partnership of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. is aiming at local industries to market United States-made “clean” generator sets.

Phoenix Pilipinas Gas and Power, Inc. (PPGPI), together with American firm Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, LLC., has started powering a private-run resort in the Quezon province with liquefied petroleum gas-fired (LPG) gensets, the listed oil firm said in a disclosure, Friday.

“The aim is to ultimately replicate such solutions later on in industries that are generating and using their own power in the fields of manufacturing, hospitality and leisure, construction, telecommunications, and mining,” Phoenix President Henry Albert R. Fadullon said.

Phoenix’s LPG business drove its second-quarter performance, with an 88% growth across the Philippines and Vietnam markets, as locked-down families relied more on the use of the gas product in preparing home-cooked meals.

The independent oil retailer said once the country starts to receive imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), there could be a large market for the gensets, which can run on various gas sources, among independent power producers and electric cooperatives that seek more viable energy solutions.

The gensets, it claimed, can bring down greenhouse gas emissions of its user, while also providing a continuous supply of power, especially in off-grid areas.

“Compact and mobile, the units are custom-engineered for use in remote areas, and are expected to cater to power-generation needs of more communities in the Philippines,” the company said.

Balesin Island Club, an exclusive resort in Polillo town, has received the three Mesa gensets – each having a maximum 350-kilowatt capacity – which arrived in the country in June. It is now gradually returning to full operations with the easing of quarantine policies. The island resort of businessman Roberto V. Ongpin was cited for innovative tourism and sustainability by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2017.

In December 2019, Phoenix and Mesa started their partnership in augmenting gas consumption in the Philippines, especially LPG, which is touted as a transition fuel that can bring cleaner and more efficient fuels, like LNG. This makes the gensets a practicable alternative to fossil fuel-run generators, the company said.

Shares in Phoenix inched up 0.18% to close at P10.98 apiece on Friday. — Adam J. Ang










