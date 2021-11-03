THE EDUCATION department on Wednesday confirmed that 100 public schools are now authorized to conduct in-person classes starting Nov. 15.

“We have completed the 100 public schools,” Education Secretary Leonor M. Magtolis-Briones told a televised news briefing in Filipino.

“We are now completing the list of 20 private schools,” she added.

More schools could be added later, depending on the pilot run’s outcome, she said.

Fourteen schools in Caraga region in southern Philippines have been approved for the pilot run, a list prepared by the Department of Education showed.

Some schools in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao were also allowed to participate in the dry run.

Schools in the Philippine capital and nearby cities might be allowed to hold in-person classes after the initial phase, Ms. Briones said.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte approved the pilot run of face-to-face classes in low-risk areas in September.

The Philippines is the last country to reopen schools physically since the coronavirus pandemic. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza