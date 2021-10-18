THE PROPERTY development arm of the ICCP Group launched a 42-hectare township project in Malvar, Batangas.

In a statement, Pueblo de Oro Development Corp. (PDO) said Townscapes Malvar will complete the ICCP Group’s 212-hectare “live-work” community development in Batangas.

The project will be composed of exclusive residential subdivisions, five hectares of commercial area and an educational hub. The masterplan was done by architectural firm Pomeroy Studios, whose works include the Kallang Alive in Singapore and BSD Digital Hub in Indonesia.

PDO said Townscapes Malvar is adjacent to a 170-hectare industrial park for light manufacturing that is being developed by Science Park of the Philippines, Inc. (SPPI). SPPI is also a member of the ICCP Group.

“The goal of Pueblo de Oro is to create a landmark in the heart of Batangas, with a vibrant and green mixed-used township inspired by Southern Luzon’s urban charm,” PDO President and Chief Operating Officer Prim Nolido was quoted as saying in a statement.

Townscapes Malvar is accessible via the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), just few minutes from Malvar Exit.

“Malvar, Batangas is also an ideal location because of its proximity to the Batangas International Port, which has attracted manufacturing and industrial companies to locate in the province, thereby providing employment opportunities,” Mr. Nolido said.

He noted areas south of Metro Manila have benefitted from the increasing number of families relocating from the capital during the pandemic.

PDO will develop the 15-hectare Pueblo de Oro Residences and 12-hectare Pueblo de Oro Townhomes within Townscapes Malvar. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia