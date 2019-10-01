PCW to hold hearings on harassment rules

THE Philippine Commission on Women has organized public hearings on how to enforce the law against sexual harassment.

The consultation seeks to gather feedback from various organizations and civil society groups, Commissioner Corazon Espinoza said in an interview.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte in April signed the Safe Spaces Act, which penalizes wolf whistling, catcalling, misogynistic and homophobic slurs, unwanted sexual advances and other forms of sexual harassment in public places, workplaces and schools as well as in online spaces.

The law also penalizes online sexual harassment, including sexual slurs in private messages. — Maya M. Padillo