PALM Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) said the operations and maintenance of its 135-megawatt (MW) power plant in Concepcion, Iloilo is now performed by an all-Filipino management.

PCPC said in a statement on Wednesday that the First Northeast Electric Power Engineering Corp. (NEPC) transferred the operations and management of the circulating fluidized bed combustion power plant to PCPC on Aug. 16.

“NEPC, which is affiliated to China Energy Engineering Corp., is likewise PCPC’s contractor for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the power plant,” it said.

According to PCPC, the all-Filipino operations and maintenance team conducted technical training with their Chinese counterparts amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have been through a lot, including this long running pandemic we have to deal with alongside the daily grind of operating the plant. But I am very proud of how we at PCPC all adapted and evolved, and rose to the challenge even in the face of adversity,” PCPC President and Chief Executive Officer Nicandro R. Fucoy said.

PCPC said Rene Marlon Castigador is the new plant manager, while the turnover on Aug. 16 also marked the fifth anniversary of the plant’s commercial operations. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave