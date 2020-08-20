PCCI asks government to make healthcare investment more enticing

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) called on the government to create a business environment that will attract investment in the healthcare system.

It proposed developing new sunrise industries in health infrastructure, the digital economy, essentials manufacturing, and research after the pandemic, PCCI President Benedicto V. Yujuico said in an online business conference Thursday.

“With the continuing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, our health infrastructure gaps are being highlighted,” he said.

“It is therefore imperative for our government to provide an environment, including incentives for research and development, that will attract (the) private sector to invest in the healthcare system.”

Mr. Yujuico added that the country must transition to a digital economy to adapt to the changes in the business environment.

He said strengthening the business environment involves accelerating the automation and integration of government transactions for permits and licenses.

The PCCI continues to back economic stimulus measures, as well as the bill proposing to immediately cut the corporate income tax to 25%.

The country’s largest business organization also supports infrastructure development, including airport and railway projects in North and Central Luzon.

Mr. Yujuico added that the government must build supply chains, and repurpose businesses to address current concerns.

“The Philippines’ 110 million population represents a huge domestic market and can be a good platform for the development of a Filipino-led global value chain,” he said. — Jenina P. Ibañez









