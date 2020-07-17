PCAFI launches produce ordering mobile application

CONSUMERS can now purchase farm produce directly from farmers with the launch of a mobile application by the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI).

In a webinar on Friday, PCAFI Chairman Phillip L. Ong launched the “Agrifood Hub” mobile app that allows consumers to source their food straight from the farmers.

Mr. Ong said the app, developed by PCAFI, gives consumers access to a wide selection of agricultural produce while providing real-time market information such as market prices.

“We saw the importance of integrating the farm with the market, more importantly during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic,” Mr. Ong said.

Mr. Ong also said the new mobile app will provide more sources of produce for processors and wholesalers who encountered problems with supply and volume to fill their processing lines during the lockdown.

“The new application integrates farming with other services such as storage, financing, technology, and logistics from industry leading providers,” Mr. Ong said.

The app also helps farmers to maximize their profit and productivity and to increase the income of rural communities by providing them with a steady market for their produce.

The mobile application is free and available for download at the Google Play app store.

To recall, PCAFI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Science and Technology and Air 21 Global on June 19, for the implementation of a food value chain program that ensures the country’s food security.

The food value chain program aims to streamline local food production and create additional market opportunities for farmers. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave










