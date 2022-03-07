PARTS of Mindanao in southern Philippines were flooded in the past two days following rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA) that is expected to linger until Wednesday, based on reports from local authorities.

State weather bureau PAGASA forecaster Aldzcar D. Aurelio said on Monday that the LPA is seen to remain within the Philippines for three days and continue to affect Mindanao, the Visayas and southern areas in Luzon.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the LPA was located 135 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“The LPA is keeping the possibility of becoming a Storm in 24-48 hours,” PAGASA said in its bulletin.

The local government of Iligan City in the Northern Mindanao Region suspended work and classes on Monday due to flooding and landslides that left some roads and bridges impassable.

“Due to continuous heavy rains and upon initial assessment by the local DRRM (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management) Council, some major roads and bridges are currently not passable either due to landslide and flooding or had been severely damaged,” Iligan City Mayor Celso G. Regencia said in a memo.

All national roads within Northern Mindanao were already passable as of Monday morning, according to the regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways, but some sections were damaged or still being fully cleared of debris.

Some areas in the Davao Region were also flooded. — MSJ