A PRESIDENTIAL adviser has expressed his support for more work on-premises, saying that a return to the workplace will help drive the economic recovery.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III said in a Laging Handa briefing Friday that a return to the office will support many supporting businesses that depend on office-going customers.

“Malaking bagay kung lahat ng empleyado ang papasok sa opisina kasi maraming negosyo ang humina. Nawala ang mga empleyado. Pati yung mga students sa ekswelahan (It’s important for many employees to return to their places of work, because lots of businesses have experienced a drop in customer traffic when employees stayed home. It’s the same with students who stayed home during the crisis),” Mr. Concepcion said.

“Marami pang iba’t ibang negosyo ay mabubuhay ulit kasi may mobility na tayo rito. Kaysa nasa bahay lang sila. Wala silang ginagastos. Siyempre may savings sila diyan pero yung economy, it will not be able to increase in the momentum if everybody is at home (Greater mobility will support more types of business than a scenario where everyone stays home and doesn’t spend. Of course they will save money, but without spending, we will lose economic momentum)” he added.

Recently, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez encouraged workers to return to their places of employment, noting also the positive impact on businesses that rely on traffic from office goers.

According to Mr. Lopez, work-from-home arrangements are not encouraged but are permissible as an option.

Mr. Concepcion said the economy and business establishments are poised to recover in the second quarter following the easing of restrictions in Metro Manila.

“Itong second quarter, dito tayo dapat bumawi kasi medyo matumal yung first quarter dahil yung Omicron tumaas. Second quarter, siguro dahil bukas na, mas malaki ang chance na tumaas ang benta nila (We have to make up in the second quarter for the weak business conditions in the first because of the Omicron surge. Chances are good that we will see growth in the second quarter because everything is opening up),” Mr. Concepcion said.

Metro Manila and 38 others areas were recently placed under Alert Level 1, the most permissive setting in the alert level system, between March 1 and 15 following the decline in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Under Alert Level 1, business establishments and public transport have been permitted to operate at full capacity as long as minimum public health standards are observed. – Revin Mikhael D. Ochave