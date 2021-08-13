Senator Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao remains with the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) and will be allowed to defend himself from allegations of disloyalty, according to its secretary general.

Melvin Matibag, secretary general of one of PDP-Laban’s factions, said they would give the boxing champ a chance to respond to these charges.

Mr. Pacquiao on Friday denied allegations that he was planning to convert the regional People’s Champ Movement into a national party.

He said the movement remains a local party and his allegiance to PDP-Laban, which is headed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte, was unquestionable. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan